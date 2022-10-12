 Parliamentary panel report on Hindi reignites language war in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana : The Tribune India

Parliamentary panel report on Hindi reignites language war in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Parliamentary panel report on Hindi reignites language war in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 12

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also criticised recommendations by a Parliamentary committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the use of Hindi and local languages as the medium of instruction in educational, including technical institutes.

Stalin, who termed proposals “direct onslaught on India’s soul”, said that if implemented a vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land.

Vijayan too called the proposal “an onslaught on India’s cherished ideal, unity in diversity”.

“Hindi imposition” will “disadvantage a vast majority of people in the country in matters of education and employment. This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly,” he added.

Telangana minister KTR joined in, accusing the Narendra Modi government of “flouting the federal spirit”.

“India does not have a national language and Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs and central government recruitments, NDA government is flouting the federal spirit. Indians should have a choice of language and we say No to Hindi Imposition,” the TRS working president said.

Officials, however, explain that the recommendations that have reignited the language war in southern states are in line with the new National Education Policy.

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, Vijayan said Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in the higher centres of learning as the country has many languages and that a single language cannot be termed as the country’s language.

“Youth have limited job opportunities in the government sector and it would not be in the best interest of the society if any attempt to put a substantial section of them at a relative disadvantage is made,” he was quoted as saying.

In a report to President Droupadi Murmu, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local languages.

The committee also recommended that local languages should be given preference over English in all states.

It also recommended that officers and employees in the central government who deliberately do not work in Hindi in Hindi-speaking states should be warned and if they do not perform despite warning, it should be reflected in their Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR).

Other recommendations include communication by central government offices, ministries or departments, such as letters, faxes, and emails, should take place in Hindi or local languages, simple and easy language should be used in official work and invitation letters, speeches, and moderation for any events organised by the central government should all be in Hindi or local languages.

Meanwhile, Shah will launch the Madhya Pradesh government’s ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi on October 16, according to officials. He will unveil the textbooks of Hindi syllabus of medical education during a programme at Motilal Nehru stadium.

