 Parliamentary panel slams government over MGNREGA fund cuts : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Parliamentary panel slams government over MGNREGA fund cuts

Parliamentary panel slams government over MGNREGA fund cuts

The panel also pulled up the Department of Rural Development for not explaining the reason behind the cut in allocation

Parliamentary panel slams government over MGNREGA fund cuts

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, July 27

The Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has slammed the government over the reduction in allocation for MGNREGA, saying it could hamper the work being done under the rural employment scheme.

The panel also pulled up the Department of Rural Development for not explaining the reason behind the cut in allocation.

MGNREGA witnessed a slash in its budget this year, with Rs 60,000 crore allocated for FY 2023-24. In the previous financial year, the government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for MGNREGA, while the spending as per the revised estimates in the Budget was Rs 89,400 crore.

The panel said it is a steep reduction of Rs 29,400 crore from the revised estimates stage of FY 2022-23. In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the parliamentary committee pointed out that the Union government had pending liabilities of Rs 6,231 crore in wages and Rs 7,616 Crore in material components under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) by January 25 this year.

“Taking into account the increased demand shown by the scheme at revised estimates stage during 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 and also considering that the proposed demand made by the Department of Rural Development for FY 2023-24 was Rs 98,000 crore, the committee had strongly recommended that the department not only assess the ground situation regarding demand for jobs under MGNREGA realistically but also impress upon the Ministry of Finance for increased allocation to MGNREGA,” the panel said.

The committee said the Department of Rural Development, in reply on the fund cut, provided “numerical facts regarding the funds allocated to MGNREGA at budget estimated and revised estimates stages from 2019-20 onwards”.

It clarified that the Ministry of Finance is requested to provide the funds whenever additional fund is required and added that the Government of India is committed to releasing funds for wage and material payments, the panel said.

The parliamentary committee termed the reply “stereotypical” and “routine”.

The Department of Rural Development neither provided a concrete reply to the query of the committee as to how it arrived at Rs 98,000 crore as the budget estimate for MGNREGA at the proposed demand stage nor was it able to put forward any concrete mode of action to deal with the probable dearth of funds at this point of time, the panel said.

It expressed dissatisfaction with the approach elicited by the Department of Rural Development (DoRD) in handling an issue of such importance which could lead to hampering of the work under MGNREGA due to fund shortage.

“Such a scenario will not augur well for the poor rural workers under MGNREGA as want of funds could stall the projects creating pendency of wages, etc.

“In view of the above, the committee strongly reiterate their recommendation and urge upon the DoRD to handle the fund-related aspect of MGNREGA with a much informed and robust financial pragmatism through better coordination with the Ministry of Finance for seeking requisite allocation at the budget estimates stage every year rather than resorting to the allocation of required funds at revised estimates and supplementary stages which may hamper timely payment of wages and other payments under the scheme.” The panel said the delay in wage payments and material fund release would act as a deterrence to the needy beneficiaries of MGNREGA from getting some sort of relief from their penury.

It recommended the DoRD ensure the timely release of the Centre’s shares in wages and materials through effective measures and better coordination with states.

The DoRD in its reply to the panel was “completely silent” on the progress made by it in the reduction of pending liabilities, the committee said.

“The committee finds such reply evasive in nature and may lead to lopsided implementation of MGNREGA. Therefore, the committee once again urges the DoRD to not shy away from their responsibility and initiate concrete measures to reduce and finally end the existence of pendency in the release of wage/material share of the Centre through result-oriented and concerted efforts,” it said.

#MGNREGA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

3
Punjab

No papers to prove Avtar Singh Khanda's Indian citizenship: Centre

4
Himachal

Kullu: Malana dam gates still jammed

5
Punjab

Water inflow up, BBMB generates record power

6
Himachal

Dagshai road caves in, was sinking since work to widen National Highway-5 started

7
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

8
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

9
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

10
Nation

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Allahabad HC reserves till August 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...

PM Modi tears into Opposition with ‘Corrpution Quit India’ call ahead of 2024 LS polls; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

GST officers arrest 3 for fraudulent ITC claims of Rs 557 crore, creating 246 fake firms

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged