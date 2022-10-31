'Parliament's winter session could be held in old building'

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work of the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion time, sources said on Monday.

The government had aimed to complete the new Parliament building before the winter session which usually starts from the third week of November.

The building is a once-in-a-lifetime and complex project that is being constructed on a very challenging timeline, sources said, asserting that the construction had been going on round-the-clock with all hands on deck.

The building's civil works have been almost completed, but finishing work, electrical work, among others, might continue till the end of this year, they said.

To expedite pace of construction, works such as making furniture, carpets, wall murals and other items for furnishing the building are going on along with the construction of the building at different locations, sources said.

They suggested that at this moment, it is difficult to specify a completion date. Therefore, one cannot rule out the winter session being held in the old building, sources said.