Parliament's Winter Session likely to end on December 23, a week ahead of schedule

New Delhi, December 20
The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.
The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.
The Winter Session began on December 7 and was scheduled to end on December 29.
Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.
