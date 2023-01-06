 Parole period to be excluded from sentence: Apex court : The Tribune India

Parole period to be excluded from sentence: Apex court

Parole period to be excluded from sentence: Apex court


PTI

New Delhi, January 5

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the period of parole granted to a prisoner is to be excluded from the sentence while considering his premature release.

Upholding a Bombay High Court order, a Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said if the period was included in the sentence, then a prisoner who may be influential may get parole a number of times.

“If the submission on behalf of the prisoners that the period of parole is to be included while considering 14 years of actual imprisonment is accepted, in that case, any prisoner who may be influential may get parole for a number of times as there is no restrictions and it can be granted a number of times and if the submission on behalf of the prisoners is accepted, it may defeat the very object and purpose of actual imprisonment.

“We are of the firm view that for the purpose of considering actual imprisonment, the period of parole is to be excluded. We are in complete agreement with the view taken by the HC holding so,” the Bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by some convicts undergoing life imprisonment, who were released on parole under the the Goa Prisons Rules, 2006.

All petitioners had applied for premature release under the 2006 rules and the State Sentence Revenue Board had recommended their premature release.The state government sought the convicting court’s opinion that opined that the convicts should not be released prematurely, considering the gravity of their offence. Therefore, the state government rejected the petition. The convicts then approached the Bombay High Court.

The apex court said the submission on behalf of the petitioners relying upon Section 55 of the Prisons Act, 1894, that even on parole prisoners shall be deemed to be in custody and ,therefore, the said period was to be included for the purpose of actual imprisonment had no substance.

