Parties must list impact of freebies: Petition in Supreme Court

New Delhi, August 19
Political parties may be directed to give information to the Election Commission about the economic impact assessment of their poll promises or policies and the expected number of beneficiaries, according to a PIL in the Supreme Court on Friday opposing irrational handouts.
The top court, mulling setting up of an expert panel to brainstorm the issue of freebies announced during elections, has sought suggestions from all stakeholders, including the Centre, the poll panel, Finance Commission and Niti Aayog on the issue and would be hearing the PIL on August 22.
Petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay filed additional submissions on Friday in the top court, saying that registered political parties be asked to furnish relevant information on poll promises related to freebies or welfare schemes.
“There is no dispute that the political parties can announce schemes for the welfare of the people; however, it is necessary that the electorate must have informed material about the impact of the schemes announced by the political parties in their election manifesto, “ the petition read.
On Wednesday, the CJI had observed that political parties and individuals could not be prevented from making poll promises aimed at fulfilling the constitutional mandate and the term “freebie” should not be confused with genuine welfare measures.
