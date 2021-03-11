Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Congress questions PM Modi's intent

New Delhi, August 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition.

Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

"Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Congress has questioned the intent of PM Modi behind christening August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

AICC general secretary communication Jairam Ramesh said the real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles.

1. The real intent of PM to mark Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022

"Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected. The tragedy of Partition cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated the two nation theory and Jinnah perfected it," Jairam tweeted.

He quoted Sardar Patel who said, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined..."

The Congress asked whether the PM will also recall today that Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and sat in free India's first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?

"The modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation. The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of hate will be defeated,” the Congress leader said.