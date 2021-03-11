Party moots universal procurement on MSP

Tribune News Service

Udaipur, May 14

The Congress on Saturday mooted farm debt reconciliation commission along the lines of industry, universal procurement on minimum support price (MSP) and minimum income guarantee for farmers. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party proposed a national farm debt relief commission.

KEY PROPOSALS National farm debt relief commission

Minimum income guarantee for farmers

MSP regime that will cover 23 more crops

Crop insurance, damage by climate change included

“Agriculture should be considered an industry as far as banking is concerned,” he said. He was accompanied by Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

The panel, which Hooda heads, also sought legal guarantee for MSP and expansion of the MSP regime to cover 23 more crops.

“As in the Mudra loan scheme, debt default by farmers should not be a criminal offence. Universal procurement on MSP will aid diversification by offsetting farmer losses. Also, anyone procuring below the MSP should face criminal punishment,” the panel said, demanding redesigning of the PM Kisan Bima Yojana in ways that private companies did not pocket entire profits.

Hooda also batted for all crops being insured, including those damaged by climate change. The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh provided a workable draft model to ensure Rs 6,000 minimum monthly income to farmers. Hooda later said the Congress would oppose any farm law the government might push through the back door.