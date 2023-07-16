Passenger assaults official on Air India flight

Mumbai: A passenger allegedly abused and assaulted a senior Air India official on board its Sydney-Delhi flight on July 9, according to a source. The incident took place when the Air India official, who was downgraded from business class to economy due to the seat malfunctioning, tried to correct his co-passenger about his loud voice, the source said.
PTI
Magistrate’s order set aside in Choksi case
Mumbai: A special CBI court on Saturday set aside a magistrate’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a loan fraud case amounting to more than Rs 22 crore. The metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade court, had taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the CBI against Choksi and the other accused in the case in March. PTI
Septicemia blamed for cheetahs’ death
Sheopur (MP): The death of two male cheetahs within a week at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh was caused by septicemia — blood poisoning by bacteria — which was a result of the radio collars worn around their necks in the prevailing wet conditions, Vincent van der Merwe, a South African cheetah metapopulation expert, said. PTI
Yamuna level down, but fresh rain in Delhi a concern
New Delhi: Fresh rain on Saturday came in the way of the the Capital’s efforts to get back to normalcy. However, the water level of the Yamuna has come down to 206.72 metres. According to the weatherman, Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rain over the next few days. Meanwhile, though some roads that were inundated with the Yamuna waters have been cleared, fresh rain is playing spoilsport in opening the jammed floodgates of a barrage on the Yamuna to drain out floodwater. — TNS
Floods claim 6 lives in Haryana in 24 hrs
Chandigarh: Six persons have died in Haryana in the past 24 hours due to floods. Since June 1, 26 persons have died. According to a government report, over 400 villages have been affected so far. While six houses have been fully damaged, 49 have suffered partial damage in the past 24 hours. Over 800 persons have been evacuated since Friday. A total of 11,172-hectare crop area has been affected in the past 24 hours alone, while since June 1, 1.6 lakh-hectare crop area has suffered damage in the state.
Over 22,000 score 100 percentile in CUET (UG)
New Delhi: Over 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) — Undergraduate (UG). The results were declared by the National Testing Agency on Saturday. TNS
Azam Khan gets two-year jail for hate speech
Rampur (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in jail by an MP/MLA court here on Saturday in a case of an inflammatory speech during the 2019 General Election. PTI
In India, 44% MLAs facing criminal cases: ADR
New Delhi: A recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has claimed that an approximate 44 per cent of MLAs in India have declared criminal cases against themselves. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France to bolster counter-terror steps
‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...
In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines
IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s