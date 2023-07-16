Passenger assaults official on Air India flight

Tribune News Service

Mumbai: A passenger allegedly abused and assaulted a senior Air India official on board its Sydney-Delhi flight on July 9, according to a source. The incident took place when the Air India official, who was downgraded from business class to economy due to the seat malfunctioning, tried to correct his co-passenger about his loud voice, the source said.

Magistrate’s order set aside in Choksi case

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Saturday set aside a magistrate’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a loan fraud case amounting to more than Rs 22 crore. The metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade court, had taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the CBI against Choksi and the other accused in the case in March. PTI

Septicemia blamed for cheetahs’ death

Sheopur (MP): The death of two male cheetahs within a week at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh was caused by septicemia — blood poisoning by bacteria — which was a result of the radio collars worn around their necks in the prevailing wet conditions, Vincent van der Merwe, a South African cheetah metapopulation expert, said. PTI

Yamuna level down, but fresh rain in Delhi a concern

New Delhi: Fresh rain on Saturday came in the way of the the Capital’s efforts to get back to normalcy. However, the water level of the Yamuna has come down to 206.72 metres. According to the weatherman, Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rain over the next few days. Meanwhile, though some roads that were inundated with the Yamuna waters have been cleared, fresh rain is playing spoilsport in opening the jammed floodgates of a barrage on the Yamuna to drain out floodwater. — TNS

Floods claim 6 lives in Haryana in 24 hrs

Chandigarh: Six persons have died in Haryana in the past 24 hours due to floods. Since June 1, 26 persons have died. According to a government report, over 400 villages have been affected so far. While six houses have been fully damaged, 49 have suffered partial damage in the past 24 hours. Over 800 persons have been evacuated since Friday. A total of 11,172-hectare crop area has been affected in the past 24 hours alone, while since June 1, 1.6 lakh-hectare crop area has suffered damage in the state.

Over 22,000 score 100 percentile in CUET (UG)

New Delhi: Over 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) — Undergraduate (UG). The results were declared by the National Testing Agency on Saturday. TNS

Azam Khan gets two-year jail for hate speech

Rampur (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in jail by an MP/MLA court here on Saturday in a case of an inflammatory speech during the 2019 General Election. PTI

In India, 44% MLAs facing criminal cases: ADR

New Delhi: A recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has claimed that an approximate 44 per cent of MLAs in India have declared criminal cases against themselves. PTI

