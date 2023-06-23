Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about ‘hijacking’ over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

Mumbai, June 23
The Mumbai police have arrested a passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from here heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.
"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were alerted," the police official said.
It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing treatment since 2021, he said.
An FIR under Section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered against the passenger, he said.
