UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

ANI

Gurugram, November 23

The authorities of United Arab Emirates told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on passport who are travelling on tourist, visitor or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from Monday.

This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

The statement said, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective November 21, 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visitor or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE."

According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permanent visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in "first name" and "surname" column.

The airline also asked people to contact their account manager or visit their website goindigo.com, for further details.

