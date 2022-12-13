 Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel ministry has 7 OBCs, three Patidars : The Tribune India

Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel ministry has 7 OBCs, three Patidars

Woman among 16 ministers sworn in

Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel ministry has 7 OBCs, three Patidars

PM Modi at the swearing-in of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (2nd from R).



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 12

Two-time MLA from Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia Bhupendra Patel began his second innings as Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday. He along with 16 ministers took oath of office at a ceremony in Gandhinagar, with top BJP brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Balancing act

Cabinet has 7 OBC leaders, three Patidars, two STs and one each from SC, Jain, Rajput and Brahmin communities to ensure representation to all segments

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Patel, 60, who is the 18th CM of Gujarat.

Among the 16 ministers are 11 former ministers, with seven who were part of the Bhupendra Patel Cabinet formed in September 2021.

Eight were administered oath as Cabinet ministers (Kanu Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Bhanuben Babariya, Raghavji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera and Kuber Dindor); two Ministers of State with Independent charge (Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma) and six Ministers of State (Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kunvarji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar).

The seven ministers who were in the Patel Cabinet earlier also are Sanghavi Sanghvi, Vishwakarma, Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Kuber Dindor and Mukesh Patel.

Bhanuben Babariya, a third-time MLA from Rajkot Rural reserved seat, is the sole woman in the Patel Cabinet which has seven OBC leaders, three Patidars, two STs and one of SC, Jain, Rajput and Brahmin leaders to ensure representation to all segments.

In a major strategic move today, the BJP has ensured five ministers, four of them with Cabinet ranks, from Saurashtra-Kutch which generously rewarded the party in 2022 elections with 46 seats out of 54 as against just 23 seats in 2017 polls. South Gujarat also has five ministers.

The balancing act, sources said, was aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the BJP seeking to retain all 26 seats from the state, which it holds today.

Among Congress turncoats in the Patel cabinet are — Rajput, who voted against late Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat; and Raghavji Patel, the seven-time MLA from Jamnagar, who had contested his first Assembly poll against late BJP CM Keshubhai Patel and lost; and Kunvarji Halpati.

After the oath-taking ceremony, PM Modi bowed to the gathering in deference to the historic December 8 mandate of a four-fifth majority in the state Assembly with the BJP bagging 156 of 182 seats.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah and CMs of BJP-ruled states — Yogi Adityanath (UP); Himanta Sarma (Assam); Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP); Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) — were also present for the ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha’s Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. Patel has opted for a lean Council of Ministers to start with. His previous Cabinet had 25 ministers, including himself.

#BJP #Gujarat #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test