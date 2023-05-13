Patil skips summons by ED, seeks time

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: NCP leader Jayant Patil skipped the ED summons on Friday, seeking 10 days to appear before the agency owing to his prior family engagements. Patil was summoned for questioning in connection with the agency’s probe into alleged financial irregularities in IL&FS. Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the NCP, has said he never had any association with IL&FS. TNS

Keeping eye on Pilot’s yatra, says Randhawa

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s “Jan Sangharsh Yatra” is a “personal” one and the party “is keeping an eye on it”, Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Friday. He said a discussion on all issues would be held when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge returned from Karnataka. Pilot has launched the yatra to flag “corruption” during the Vasundhara Raje’s rule.