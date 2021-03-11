Patna High Court gets 7 new judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of seven judicial officers as judges of the Patna High Court. They are Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
