Patnaik non-committal on joining anti-BJP front

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has remained non-committal on joining a non-BJP Opposition front ahead of the 2024 General Election.

“No discussion about the alliance was held today,” Patnaik said after having met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, who has been meeting non-BJP leaders to converge on a common platform against the BJP.

“I am delighted that Nitishji is in Bhubaneswar. We are old friends and colleagues ever since we both served in the Vajpayee’s Cabinet. We had a discussion regarding land in Puri,” Patnaik told the media.