Pawan Khera has apologised unconditionally but issue to be taken to its logical end: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Breaking his silence on the ongoing political drama around the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera for his derogatory remarks against the prime minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Khera had tendered an unconditional apology but the matter wasn’t over.

“The majesty of law shall prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilised language in political discourse hereafter,” Sarma tweeted.

He said Assam Police would follow the matter to its logical end.

Sarma also posted the order of the Supreme Court granting interim relief to Khera till February 28 pointing to the part where Khera’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says his client has tendered an unconditional apology.