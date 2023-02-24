Pawan Khera has apologised unconditionally but issue to be taken to its logical end: Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi, February 24
Breaking his silence on the ongoing political drama around the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera for his derogatory remarks against the prime minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Khera had tendered an unconditional apology but the matter wasn’t over.
“The majesty of law shall prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilised language in political discourse hereafter,” Sarma tweeted.
He said Assam Police would follow the matter to its logical end.
Sarma also posted the order of the Supreme Court granting interim relief to Khera till February 28 pointing to the part where Khera’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says his client has tendered an unconditional apology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...