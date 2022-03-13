Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malviya Nagar area, says Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

IANS

New Delhi, March 13

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly ramming into a senior police official's car in February and later was released on bail, a senior official confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that the incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malviya Nagar area.

"The accused rammed the car of south Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Benita Mary Jaiker. However, the DCP was not present inside the car at the time of the incident," the official said.

According to the official, the accident happened outside Mother International School, Sri Aurobindo Marg on February 22 when DCP's driver had taken out the car for refueling. None was injured in the accident and DCP's driver Constable Dipak Kumar immediately noted down the number of the alleged Land Rover that hit his car and informed DCP Jaiker about the incident, who asked him to file a complaint.

The accused driver of the Land Rover had fled the spot after the accident. In the FIR, Constable Kumar alleged that he had gone to re-fuel his car and around 8 a.m. on that day when he reached outside the Mother International School's Gate No 3, there was a heavy traffic jam as parents had come to drop their children to the school. Seeing the traffic jam, Constable Dipak slowed down and it was at that time when the speeding Land Rover hit his vehicle from behind.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code at the Malviya Nagar Police station." On investigation, the offending vehicle was identified and its driver Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested after identification on February 22 and released on bail on the same day," PRO Nalwa said.

Both the vehicles DL 1 CU 9321 (DCP Jaiker's car) and offending vehicle HR 98 C 0197 were impounded and mechanically inspected. Investigation in the case is still in progress, the official added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

3
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

4
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

5
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

10
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be he...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malvi...

FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for remarks against Sharad Pawar

FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for remarks against Sharad Pawar

According to the complainant, the BJP MLA had alleged that P...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services