Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and granted bail the same day last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of the DCP (South), the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on February 22. A Paytm spokesperson said the reports claiming the nature of the arrest were “exaggerated”.

According to the FIR, the complainant, constable Deepak Kumar, who was driving DCP Benita Mary Jaiker’s car, stated the incident took place when he was on way to a petrol pump in Malviya Nagar.

When they reached Mother International School, Kumar slowed down the car as people had gathered there to drop their kids, the FIR stated. A luxury car bearing a Haryana number hit the complainant’s vehicle from the rear. The driver of the offending car escaped along with the vehicle, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

During investigation, the offending vehicle was identified and its driver Sharma was arrested and released on bail. The Paytm spokesperson said, “A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident.” —

