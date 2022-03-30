Physics, chemistry, mathematics not required for admission to architecture course

New Delhi, March 29
Study of physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) in Class XII will not be must for admission to architecture, fashion technology and packaging technology courses, said the AICTE on Tuesday.
Students with non-PCM subjects in Class XII can also apply to UG courses in these three disciplines, said the AICTE handbook. It reflects recommendations of an expert panel the AICTE had former on suggesting which technical disciplines could be studied without PCM.
Students with the following subjects in Class XII — computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies and entrepreneurship — will now be able to take admissions to architecture, fashion and packaging technology courses. —
