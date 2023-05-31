Peace a 'priority', Shah meets Kuki, Meitei groups

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The government’s top priority is to restore peace in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah today said, adding that security officials had been instructed to strictly deal with any activity that disturbed peace.

The Home Minister said this on the second day of his visit to the state after holding a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Army in Imphal.

In his efforts to bring back peace in Manipur, he also met various Meitei and Kuki groups, which expressed their commitment for peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Churachandpur, where some of the worst rioting took place since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur earlier this month, and held talks with Kuki civil society leaders.

Shah, who flew down in a helicopter, was accompanied by the IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He met church leaders as well as intellectuals from the Kuki community to understand their grievances.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Government today announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh (to be borne equally by Centre and state) for the kin of those who died during the ethnic conflict. A member of the family of those who died in the rioting would also be provided a job. The decision was taken at a meeting between Shah and CM Biren Singh last night, officials said. Shah also held consultations with stakeholders starting with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders. “Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state,” Shah tweeted.

According to an MHA spokesperson, Shah also held a meeting with the delegation of different civil society organisations in Imphal this morning.

CRPF IG sent to Manipur

The MHA has sent on deputation senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, currently serving as CRPF IG, to Manipur. He is likely to be given a key post to handle the security situation.