Peace in Gujarat since rioters were taught lesson in 2002: Amit Shah

New Delhi, November 25
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said anti-social elements backed by the Congress were “taught a lesson in 2002” and in 22 years since then, there had been permanent peace in the state and not a single curfew.
Addressing an election rally at Mahudha town in Kheda district, Shah said, “Communal riots were rampant during the Congress rule in Gujarat. How could have Gujarat developed? The Congress was accustomed to inciting people of different castes and religions against one another...But anti-social elements backed by the Congress were taught a lesson in 2002 and, in 22 years since then, there has been no curfew. There is permanent peace in Gujarat.”
Shah attacked the Congress for corruption, saying “Congress is synonymous with corruption and vice-versa.”
In the forthcoming Gujarat elections, the BJP has fielded Payal Kulkarni, a 30-year-old anaesthetist-daughter of Manoj Kulkarni, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the Naroda Patiya massacre at the height of 2002 riots. Payal has been fielded from the Naroda segment.
Congress complains to EC
- A Congress delegation on Friday submitted a complaint to the EC against the BJP for the alleged misuse of children in the election campaign
- The Congress said it furnished to the EC videos in which a girl standing beside PM Modi was seen campaigning for the BJP
