Pegasus: M Venkaiah Naidu says examining motion against IT Minister

New Delhi, February 3

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today informed the Rajya Sabha members that he was examining the privilege motions moved against Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw for allegedly misleading Parliament on the issue of Pegasus spyware.

No information on spyware: MEA The Ministry of External Affairs washed its hands of the Pegasus controversy by stating “no information is available with the MEA on this matter”. It had a similar response when asked whether the Pegasus deal was inked during the 2017 Israel visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After examination he would seek a clarification from the minister, Naidu said, adding that a decision to whether admit or reject the motion would be taken depending on that. The Chairman said Congress’ KC Venugopal and two more MPs had given notice of privilege against the IT Minister.

“I am examining it,” he said, adding: “Once I examine it, I will have to seek the minister’s clarification and then we will get back to you.”

Leaders of the Congress, TMC and CPI have moved privilege motions against Vaishnaw following a report in the New York Times claiming that the Indian Government bought the Israeli spyware in 2017 as part of a USD 2 billion package for weapons.

The government had maintained on the floor of the House that it had nothing to do with Pegasus and that it never bought the spyware from the NSO Group. Most of the last winter session of Parliament was hit by the Pegasus controversy.

Meanwhile, complimenting members for a “disruption-free” day in the House on Wednesday during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President, Naidu hoped that the spirit would continue to prevail throughout the session.

