People can self-enumerate in next Census: Rai

Tribune News Service

With the upcoming Census going to be digital for the first time, people will have the option to go for self-enumeration in the national database, said MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai in the LS. TNS

Data on illegal surrogacy not maintained

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the data on illegal surrogacy in the country was not maintained centrally. Answering a question on how many illegal cases of surrogacy have been reported in three years, MoS (Health) Bharati Pawar said “No such data is centrally maintained.” tns

Bill on CAs, company secretaries passed

The Parliament on Tuesday passed by voice vote the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with Rajya Sabha approving it. Opposition members raised concern that it will dilute the autonomy of the three premier institutes relating to CAs, cost and work accountants and company secretaries. tns

Only 5% increase in petrol prices in India: Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world, the increase in India worked out to be only 5% during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50% in some developed and developing nations.