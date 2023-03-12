 People have trusted poll results, still EC gives ‘agnipariksha’ after every election: CEC Rajiv Kumar : The Tribune India

People have trusted poll results, still EC gives ‘agnipariksha’ after every election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

He made these remarks at a press conference on Saturday while responding to a question on whether the people of Karnataka can trust the poll panel for free and fair elections in the state

People have trusted poll results, still EC gives ‘agnipariksha’ after every election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The poll panel was in Karnataka to assess the poll preparedness. Pic credit- Twitter/@rajivkumarec



PTI

Bengaluru, March 12

India has stabilised its social, political and linguistic issues peacefully in 70 years through dialogue mainly because of established democracy which was possible as people trust election results but still the Election Commission has to undergo ‘Agnipariskha’ after every poll, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said here.

He made these remarks at a press conference on Saturday while responding to a question on whether the people of Karnataka can trust the poll panel for free and fair elections in the state.

He said with the conclusion of polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Election Commission has completed the 400th state assembly election. There have been 17 Lok Sabha polls and 16 presidential and vice presidential elections, he noted.

“Results are accepted election after election and the transition of power each time has been smoothly done by ballot. This is in stark comparison to what has been recently happening even in many developed countries,” he said.

“In the last 70 years, India has stabilised its social, cultural, political, geographical, economic, linguistic issues peacefully and through dialogue mainly because of established democracy which is possible only because people trust election results. Still, ECI gives ‘Agnipariskha’ (trial by fire) every time after each election,” he said.

Replying to another question, Kumar said fake narratives and inducements pose a big challenge.

The poll panel was in Karnataka to assess the poll preparedness.

The term of the state assembly ends on May 24 and a new assembly has to be formed before that by holding polls.

#Democracy #Karnataka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

2
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

3
Comment

Himachal's Millet Man

4
Nation

‘You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land’: Heated feud erupts between auto driver, passenger over speaking in Kannada; video goes viral

5
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

6
Chandigarh

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

7
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

8
Haryana

Banquet hall gutted in Faridabad

9
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

10
Diaspora

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobingarh

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh

Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner’s wife alleges husband’s role in actor’s death, police initiate inquiry

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship