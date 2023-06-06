People steal beer bottles after truck with 200 cases overturns in Andhra

Visakhapatnam, June 6
People stole beer bottles after a truck carrying alcohol cases overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.
The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram on Monday evening.
As the entire load of 200 cases of beer bottles fell on the ground, locals in the area scurried to steal them instead of helping the truck driver and cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries.
A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha triple train accident: CBI begins probe, railway suspect 'physical tampering' in system
Railway Board has recommended for Central Bureau of Investig...
On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of Sikhs conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab
Amid ‘pro-Khalistan sloganeering, the 39th anniversary of Op...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, German counterpart Boris Pistorius hold bilateral talks
Focus on ways to expand bilateral defence and strategic ties
Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud
The incident took place when Binny had to load his SUV for t...