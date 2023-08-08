Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 8

Pepperfry Co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty passed away on Monday night.

He was 51.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in Leh, said company's co-founder Ashish Shah.

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah said.

