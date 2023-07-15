 Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon


Rs 600 crore estimated cost of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

India’s third lunar probe Chandrayaan-3 took off successfully on Friday at 2.35 pm aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota near Chennai, thus beginning a far more complicated six-week voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before. The spacecraft was placed in the precise geostationary orbit (GTO) by the launcher after about 16 minutes of flight. “LVM3-M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan–3 into orbit,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

Orbit to surface four-step journey

1 After insertion in lunar orbit, lander module will separate from propulsion module

2 Lander will then start its descent towards the lunar south pole

3 Lander’s 4 mechanical legs will break speed of its descent, enabling a gentle landing

4 Once lander parks itself, rover will roll out from inside it through a ramp and explore the moon

Only the US, former Soviet Union and China have been able to achieve soft-landing on the moon. India will join this elite league of three nations if the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3—soft-landing on the lunar surface and lowering the rover to explore the moon—are successfully achieved.

crucial dates

July 31, 2023

When Chandrayaan-3’s last earth-bound manoeuvres expected after initially orbiting the earth multiple times

August 6

Likely date when the spacecraft will be inserted into the lunar orbit

August 23

Day when soft-landing on the moon is expected

3-nation club

India aims to join US, former USSR, China with moon mission

The spacecraft, consisting of a propulsion module and a lander module with a rover inside it, is slated to complete its journey to the moon, covering a distance of approximately 3.84 lakh km, in three phases over a period of about six weeks. Chandrayaan-3 will first orbit the earth in an elliptical path several times raising its apogee continuously and gather enough momentum to get into the moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.

— Narendra Modi, prime minister

After insertion in the lunar orbit, ISRO will manoeuvre it to a circular orbit of 100 km where the lander module will separate from the propulsion module. The lander will then start its descent towards the lunar south pole. Four thrusters installed in the lander would break the speed of its descent, enabling a gentle landing at the end. Once the lander reaches the lunar surface and parks there with the help of four mechanical legs, the rover will roll out from inside it through a ramp and explore the moon.

Rover job: Rover is armed with a spectrometer to analyse lunar soil and rocks, and a laser-induced spectroscope to derive their chemical composition

“ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network, located at the outskirts of Bengaluru, is handling the job of sending commands to the spacecraft,” Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel said. The rover is armed with a spectrometer to analyse lunar soil and rocks and a laser-induced spectroscope to derive their chemical composition.

Congratulations, India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards moon… let us wish the best for the craft for its further orbit raising manoeuvres.

— S Somanath, isro chairman

The lander has three payloads. One to measure thermal properties of lunar surface, another to study the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and the third to measure seismicity around the landing site. The rover and lander are both expected to operate for one lunar day (about two earth weeks) only. The successful launch has united the political leaders across the party lines with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a “new chapter” space odyssey. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Man arrested for sacrilege