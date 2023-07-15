Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Rs 600 crore estimated cost of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

India’s third lunar probe Chandrayaan-3 took off successfully on Friday at 2.35 pm aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota near Chennai, thus beginning a far more complicated six-week voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before. The spacecraft was placed in the precise geostationary orbit (GTO) by the launcher after about 16 minutes of flight. “LVM3-M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan–3 into orbit,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

Orbit to surface four-step journey 1 After insertion in lunar orbit, lander module will separate from propulsion module 2 Lander will then start its descent towards the lunar south pole 3 Lander’s 4 mechanical legs will break speed of its descent, enabling a gentle landing 4 Once lander parks itself, rover will roll out from inside it through a ramp and explore the moon

Only the US, former Soviet Union and China have been able to achieve soft-landing on the moon. India will join this elite league of three nations if the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3—soft-landing on the lunar surface and lowering the rover to explore the moon—are successfully achieved.

crucial dates July 31, 2023 When Chandrayaan-3’s last earth-bound manoeuvres expected after initially orbiting the earth multiple times August 6 Likely date when the spacecraft will be inserted into the lunar orbit August 23 Day when soft-landing on the moon is expected 3-nation club India aims to join US, former USSR, China with moon mission

The spacecraft, consisting of a propulsion module and a lander module with a rover inside it, is slated to complete its journey to the moon, covering a distance of approximately 3.84 lakh km, in three phases over a period of about six weeks. Chandrayaan-3 will first orbit the earth in an elliptical path several times raising its apogee continuously and gather enough momentum to get into the moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. — Narendra Modi, prime minister

After insertion in the lunar orbit, ISRO will manoeuvre it to a circular orbit of 100 km where the lander module will separate from the propulsion module. The lander will then start its descent towards the lunar south pole. Four thrusters installed in the lander would break the speed of its descent, enabling a gentle landing at the end. Once the lander reaches the lunar surface and parks there with the help of four mechanical legs, the rover will roll out from inside it through a ramp and explore the moon.

Rover job: Rover is armed with a spectrometer to analyse lunar soil and rocks, and a laser-induced spectroscope to derive their chemical composition

“ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network, located at the outskirts of Bengaluru, is handling the job of sending commands to the spacecraft,” Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel said. The rover is armed with a spectrometer to analyse lunar soil and rocks and a laser-induced spectroscope to derive their chemical composition.

Congratulations, India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards moon… let us wish the best for the craft for its further orbit raising manoeuvres. — S Somanath, isro chairman

The lander has three payloads. One to measure thermal properties of lunar surface, another to study the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and the third to measure seismicity around the landing site. The rover and lander are both expected to operate for one lunar day (about two earth weeks) only. The successful launch has united the political leaders across the party lines with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a “new chapter” space odyssey.