Petitions against Soren in HC not maintainable: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

In a major relief to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the PILs filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe against him for alleged money laundering were “not maintainable”.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit set aside the June 3 order of the High Court which had held as maintainable the PILs seeking a probe against Soren for alleged money laundering through shell companies and alleged irregularities in granting mining lease while he was in power.

The Bench, which also included Justice SR Bhat and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, allowed the appeals filed by Soren and the Jharkhand High Court against the Jharkhand High Court’s order accepting maintainability of the PILs.