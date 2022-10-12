Petitions against Talaq-e-Hasan admitted by Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted pleas seeking ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ and all other forms of “unilateral extrajudicial divorce” to be declared unconstitutional.

‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ is a form of divorce among Muslims by which a man can dissolve the marriage by pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ once every month over a three-month period.

A three-judge Bench asked the Centre, National Commission for Women, National Human Rights Commission and others to file their responses within four weeks.

The court was hearing three petitions, including the one filed by Ghaziabad resident Benazeer Heena, who claimed to be victims of unilateral extrajudicial Talaq-e-Hasan..