Petrochemical demand to more than double: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, December 18
India’s per capita consumption of petrochemicals will more than double to 10 per cent of the incremental growth of global petrochemical demand, said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. India’s current per capita consumption is just 4 per cent of global capacity.
“Petrochemical market size in India is about $190 billion, whereas the per capita consumption of petrochemical segments is significantly lower compared with that in developed economies,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire
Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...