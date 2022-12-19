Petrochemical demand to more than double: Hardeep Singh Puri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

India’s per capita consumption of petrochemicals will more than double to 10 per cent of the incremental growth of global petrochemical demand, said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. India’s current per capita consumption is just 4 per cent of global capacity.

“Petrochemical market size in India is about $190 billion, whereas the per capita consumption of petrochemical segments is significantly lower compared with that in developed economies,” he said.