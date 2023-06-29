‘Petty and partisan government in Delhi’ trying to scuttle Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka: Congress

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, June 29
The Congress on Friday said the “petty and partisan government in Delhi” will not be able to stop the party government in Karnataka to fulfill the promise it made to the people of the state regarding giving 10 kg rice free of cost to BPL families.
“The Congress Government in Karnataka was more than willing to buy rice at Rs 34 per kg from FCI to implement its Anna Bhagya 2.0 Guarantee”, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh today said in a statement.
“But the Modi Government brazenly stopped FCI from selling it, even as it has allowed FCI to supply rice at Rs 20 per kg for ethanol production”, Ramesh added.
The Congress leader said that in keeping with the promise made to the people of Karnataka, the state government would now transfer up to Rs 750 per month to households until enough stock of rice is procured to implement 10kg free rice scheme.
“We have said it before and we will say it again, there’s never been a more petty and partisan government in Delhi than the Modi Government. But that won’t stop us from fulfilling our promise to the people of Karnataka”, the Congress Party said in the statement.
