PFI leaders were in touch with IS, Al-Qaida: NIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The NIA has informed a special court in Kochi that Kerala leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were in touch with the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida operatives. It also said the outfit had a secret wing that prepared a hit list of people belonging to other communities.

The agency told the court that crucial information had been obtained regarding the treasonous activities carried out by the PFI.