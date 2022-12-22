PFI leaders were in touch with IS, Al-Qaida: NIA

New Delhi, December 21
The NIA has informed a special court in Kochi that Kerala leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were in touch with the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida operatives. It also said the outfit had a secret wing that prepared a hit list of people belonging to other communities.
The agency told the court that crucial information had been obtained regarding the treasonous activities carried out by the PFI.
