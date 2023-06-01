PFI terror case: NIA raids 25 sites in 3 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The NIA has conducted raids at 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in connection with its investigation into the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwarisharif terror module case.

The NIA, in a statement, said raids were conducted on the premises of suspects in Katihar district of Bihar; Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga districts of Karnataka; and Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

“A slew of digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, SIM cards, pen drives, data cards, incriminating documents and materials related to the banned outfit were seized during the raids. Indian currency worth Rs 17.5 lakh has also been seized,” the NIA said.

The agency said that so far, 85 locations had been raided.

“On a tip-off, the Bihar Police had carried out a raid at the rented accommodation of Athar Parvez on July 11, 2022, and seized incriminating articles related to the PFI, including a document titled ‘India 2047: Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation’,” the NIA said.

Meanwhile, The NIA has seized explosives, arms and ammunition from Jharkhand over the past two days in connection with its investigation into the People’s Liberation Front of India terror funding case. The searches were conducted with the support of the Jharkhand Police.