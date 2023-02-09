 PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad : The Tribune India

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local court last week against five PFI members

Photo for representation



PTI

Mumbai, February 9

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has claimed that the Popular Front of India (PFI), banned by the Centre last year, aimed to establish the "rule of Islam" in India by 2047, and also had plans to obtain weapons and ammunition with the help of foreign countries or other organisations to achieve their targets.

The ATS stated this in its chargesheet filed in a local court last week against five PFI members who were arrested last year for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities and waging a war against the country.

The state ATS arrested the five PFI members - Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry and Aasif Hussain Khan - following raids by multiple agencies across various states in September last year.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for promoting enmity between different groups and conspiring to commit certain offences against the state, as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the chargesheet filed on February 2, the ATS claimed to have seized a document called ‘India 2047- towards rule of Islam in India’.

The seized document, as per the ATS, provides a roadmap for members of the group (PFI) to "overturn the government".

"We dream a 2047, where the political power has returned to the Muslim community from whom it was unjustly taken away by the British Raj. The roadmap towards this first starts with the socio-economic development of Muslim community for which a separate roadmap was already provided in the name of Empower India Foundation," the document said, as per the chargesheet.

“For this one needs to repeatedly remind the Muslim community of its grievances and establish grievances where there is none. All our frontal organisations including the party should be focused on expanding and recruiting new members," the document stated.

The chargesheet said the PFI wanted to create a split among several communities by projecting the RSS as an organisation interested only in the welfare of upper caste Hindus.

The accused had held several training courses in order to achieve their targets, the ATS said.

The chargesheet also claimed another document was found from the devices of the accused, Iqbal, which gave details of their plans for expansion in Maharashtra. 

