Philip Green to be Oz envoy to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Australia serving ambassador in Germany Philip Green will be the next High Commissioner to India — a development which comes at a critical time in bilateral ties of the two nations. Green was posted to Germany in 2020 after missing out on his first preference, New Delhi, which was instead given to former New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell. TNS

PM pays tributes to freedom fighters

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day (Shaheedi Diwas), saying they made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle. The then British government in India had hanged the three freedom fighters on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case. TNS

BJP names CP Joshi as Raj unit chief

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday replaced Satish Poonia as the Rajasthan unit president, installing Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi as the new state president in the election year. The replacement is key to BJP's strategy of keeping all leaders on the right side. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje had been seeking Poonia's replacement. TNS

Credit Suisse: FM to meet bank chiefs

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public sector banks on Saturday amid nervousness in the banking sector after Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth $17 billion of Credit Suisse were written off as part of the takeover deal by UBS.