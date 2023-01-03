Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

New Delhi, January 3
An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch on Tuesday, according to an official.
IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6.41am.
However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7.31 am at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.
"Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft. ATC allowed it to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure," an airport official told ANI.
"IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance," an IndiGo statement read.
All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternative aircraft was arranged.
"An alternative aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...