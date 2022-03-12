Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

UP polling officer Reena Dwivedi is in news once again. Reason, her pictures in a new dress, to the polling booth, on the day of the result, have gone viral.

This time, Reena wore a sleeveless black top and beige high waist pants and carried a pinkish-red bag.

In 2017, polling officer Reena Dwivedi became an overnight internet sensation when she arrived at a polling booth dressed in a gorgeous yellow sari.

This time she again won the hearts and grabbed eyeballs of netizens with her latest fashionable look.

Dwivedi was clicked while she was seen arriving at polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow.