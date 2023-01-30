PIL in Supreme Court challenges ban on BBC documentary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

Terming the Centre’s decision to ban a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as “mala fide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”, a Delhi-based advocate has moved the Supreme Court on the ground that it violated the right to free speech.

Petitioner ML Sharma requested the top court to call and examine the BBC documentary and demanded action against those directly and indirectly involved in the 2002 riots.

The PIL submitted that the BBC documentary had “recorded facts” which were also “evidence” and could be used to further the cause of justice for victims.

Contending that the matter raised a constitutional question, the PIL urged the court to decide if the citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to watch news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The petitioner sought quashing of the January 21 order of the Ministry of the Information and Broadcasting, terming it “illegal, mala fide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

