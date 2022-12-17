PIL in Supreme Court for SIT probe into Bihar hooch tragedy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The issue of recent hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar that has claimed 50 lives reached the Supreme Court on Friday with an NGO filing a PIL seeking appointment of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe it.

Filed by Aryavartha Mahasabha Foundation, the PIL sought a direction to the Centre to formulate a national action plan to check manufacture, trade and sale of illicit liquor.

The PIL urged the top court to direct the Bihar Government to adequately compensate the victims’ families. It’s “because of their (state government’s) inaction that lives have been lost and rights of people have been breached”, the petitioner alleged.

The petition was mentioned before a Bench led by the Chief Justice of India for urgent listing.

However, the Bench declined the plea as the petition was not on Friday’s list. “If it’s so important, you should have listed...

However important the matter is, there is discipline in my court... Sorry!” the CJI told the counsel who mentioned the PIL for urgent listing.

The Bihar Government has already set up a 31-member SIT. On Thursday, the top court had cautioned the Punjab Government against Bihar-type hooch tragedies.

“Have you seen Bihar today? This is exactly what we want to avoid,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah had told the Punjab Government.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Bihar Government and the state’s police chief over the Saran hooch tragedy, officials said on Friday.

#human rights #National Human Rights Commission #supreme court