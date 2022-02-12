PIL in Supreme Court seeks common dress code for educational institutions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Amid raging controversy over ban on hijab in Karnataka educational institutions, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of a common dress code in registered and state-recognised educational institutions to secure social equality, assure dignity; and promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

Petitioner Nikhil Upadhyay contended that a common dress code would not only reduce violence but also promote a more positive educational environment.

”A dress code brings discipline and discipline brings order, peace, and a sense of leadership. Dress code brings uniformity which is interlinked to order and peace,” the petitioner contended.

Dress codes have the ability to make students stop fidgeting, stop thinking about why their friend is getting more attention for their looks instead of them, and create a carefree attitude, he submitted.

The Supreme Court had on Friday refused to intervene in the Karnataka hijab controversy and asked the counsel representing Muslim girls to think if it was proper to bring the issue at the national level. The Karnataka High court, which had on Thursday restrained students from wearing religious dress in educational institutions, would resume on Monday hearing on petitions challenging the ban.

Upadhyay contended that the role of universal education for strengthening the social fabric of democracy through provisions of equal opportunity to all has been accepted since the inception of our republic.

“Thus, a common dress code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism, classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism,” read the petition.

It cited the examples of the US, the UK, France, Singapore and China where all schools and colleges adhered to a common dress code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of dress guidelines.

“Over 1,000 Schools in Texas were studied to look at the impact of uniforms in the classroom and researchers noted that there were significantly higher positive perceptions about the entire community when compared to those who wear whatever they want,” the petition read.