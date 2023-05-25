 PIL in Supreme Court seeks direction for inauguration of new Parliament Building by President Droupadi Murmu : The Tribune India

PIL in Supreme Court seeks direction for inauguration of new Parliament Building by President Droupadi Murmu

Petitioner alleges Lok Sabha Secretariat violated Constitution by not inviting President for inauguration

PIL in Supreme Court seeks direction for inauguration of new Parliament Building by President Droupadi Murmu

A view of New Parliament Building, in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 25

Ahead of the May 28 inauguration of the new Parliament Building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, a PIL in the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a direction for its inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu.

Petitioner CR Jaya Sukin—who hails from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu—alleged that the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

“Further Article 87 says that at the beginning of every Parliament session, the President shall address both Houses and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons. But the respondents (Lok Sabha secretariat and Union of India) are trying to ‘humiliate’ the President. The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building”, it submitted.

Sukin contended that the May 18 statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat and invites issued by the Lok Sabha Secretary General about inauguration of the new Parliament Building went against the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, Parliament consists of the President of India and its two Houses—the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, the petitioner submitted.

Highlighting that the President is the first citizen of India and head of the institution of Parliament, Sukin sought a direction that the president inaugurate the new Parliament Building.

The petitioner said the decision not to invite the President was “illegal, Arbitrary, high-handed, whimsical and unfair, abuse of Authority and against the principles of Natural Justice.”

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament Building on May 28 following an invitation by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Around 20 opposition parties have announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has termed the opposition stand a “blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

3
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

4
Nation

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

5
Punjab

Wrestler Sakshi Malik meets Akal Takht Jathedar to seek support of Sikhs

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
World

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

8
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi travelling in unknown truck without informing Haryana Police is big violation of security rules: Anil Vij

9
Nation

2 more Oz varsities ban Indian pupils

10
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it; Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore