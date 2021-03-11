PIL seeking probe into Ram Navami clashes junked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a judicial probe led by a former Chief Justice of India into the recent communal riots in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in the capital and in seven other states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

“You want the inquiry to be headed by a former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out…What kind of relief is this? Don’t ask for such reliefs which can’t be granted by this court. Dismissed,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao ismissed said, dismissing advocate Vishal Tiwari’s petition.

Tiwari had sought directions to hold an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami. He wanted a similar committee to probe into the alleged arbitrary action of ‘bulldozer Justice’ in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

