PIL seeks CBI probe into KK's death

PTI

Kolkata, June 6

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into singer KK’s death on May 31, shortly after his performance at Nazrul Manch, with the petitioner claiming that negligence on the part of the organisers and the police caused stressful conditions for the performer.

Noting that the union that organised the programme at Gurudas College was controlled by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students’ wing of the ruling party, the petitioner stated that an impartial investigation may not be possible by a state agency.