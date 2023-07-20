Pilot, husband thrashed by mob for 'torturing' maid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

A pilot and her husband were thrashed by a mob outside their house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday after the couple allegedly beat up their 10-year-old maid, the police said.

The accused, Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33), have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said. The mob also comprised the relatives of the girl, who allegedly had swollen red eyes, bruises and burn marks on her body.

After a purported video of the thrashing went viral, private airline IndiGo de-rostered the pilot and said it was probing the matter. Her husband is employed as ground staff in another airline.

After a medical examination of the girl, the Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 323, 324 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. According to the girl’s family, the couple had employed the minor two months ago through a relative. On Wednesday, a relative of the victim spotted the injury marks on her arms and informed the police. The girl was reportedly assaulted on the suspicion of theft.