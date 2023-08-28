Piyush Goyal, UK minister review FTA talks

New Delhi, August 27
Following the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s Secretary of State for Trade Kemi Badenoch met in Delhi on Saturday to review the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks.
They “expressed commitment to reaching a conclusion on a balanced deal”.
