Plastic manufacturers without disposal plan to be banned in Uttarakhand: HC

PTI

Nainital, November 30

The Uttarakhand High Court has said plastic manufacturers and sellers without a plan for disposal of the waste would be banned in Uttarakhand.

A division bench said organisations selling and manufacturing plastic products in Uttarakhand would not only have to register with the Pollution Control Board, but also present a plan for disposal of their plastic waste.

They can have the waste disposed of by the local body, but would have to reimburse its expenses, said the bench, comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe.

Failure to do so will result in a ban on production, sale and marketing of plastic goods by such organisations in the state, it said.

The high court gave the directions on a petition, which alleged plastic manufacturing units were not following any of the rules by state and central governments for plastic waste management.

