Plastic waste piling up, HP yet to have disposal units

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 8

Notwithstanding the availability of funds for setting up plastic waste disposal units at the block level in the hill state, a few districts have shown keenness in having such a facility.

In 2020-21, an amount of Rs 16 lakh each was set aside for all 88 blocks in Himachal Pradesh under Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to improve solid waste management in rural areas.

With no facility for proper disposal of solid waste, plastic waste continues to pose a threat to the ecology of the hill state. The situation is worse in rural areas where panchayats have shown little inclination towards ensuring its scientific disposal.

Information procured from the Rural Development Department reveals that machines have been procured in 16 blocks of Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts, while the process was underway in another 22 blocks in other districts. With facilities like dust removers, plastic shredders and bailing machines, each unit is meant to cater to panchayats falling under the block.

An official said though the overall progress was not satisfactory, some blocks like Bhoranj in Hamirpur and Dharamsala in Kangra had begun the disposal of plastic waste through such units where the operational cost was being met by levying a minor tax on locals.

Kirti Chandel, Additional Director, Rural Development, said the progress was being reviewed regularly with purchase being centralised at the district level. All such units were supposed to be set up by the end of the current financial year, he said. Notably, plastic waste is usually dumped in the open. As a result, cases of cattle mortality owing to plastic waste consumption have been reported from many places, including the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt.