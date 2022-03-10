Played like Dhoni but gave away own wicket cheaply: Pushkar Dhami

Dhami was plucked out of obscurity by the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership last July to be made the Uttarakhand chief minister

Played like Dhoni but gave away own wicket cheaply: Pushkar Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami. PTI

PTI

Dehradun, March 10

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has compared Pushkar Singh Dhami to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhami, he said, is a “good finisher”.

Dhami was plucked out of obscurity by the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership last July to be made the Uttarakhand chief minister, with just months to go before the party faced the assembly elections.

He also happened to be is party’s second CM replacement in 2021 – earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat was made to make way for Tirath Singh Rawat.

Dhami seems to have justified the BJP’s choice. The ruling party appears set to form the government in Uttarakhand again, the first time in the state’s 21-year history that a party will come to power for a second term in a row.

But in his own Khatima constituency, Dhami lost by a margin of about 6,500 votes.

At 45, he was the state’s youngest chief minister when he took over in July. The state was then grappling with a series of problems and with elections just round the corner and Dhami ran against the clock.

The state’s economy was battered by Covid, the Char Dham priests were agitating against a new regulatory board, and a massive Covid testing scam had grabbed headlines.

Like other BJP chief ministers, Dhami styled himself as the one who executed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “grand vision” for the state’s development through a “double-engine” government.

Dhami is often regarded as protégé of Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, whom he served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and an adviser.

He began his political career in 1990 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha twice and campaigned for reservation of jobs in industries for the local youth.

Dhami’s father retired as a subedar in Army. He was born in Pithoragarh’s Tundi village, after the family shifted there from its ancestral village Harkhola. When he was in class 5, they moved to Khatima, which was to become Dhami’s ‘karmabhoomi’. He won from there twice.

Dhami graduated from Lucknow University in Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations, and also has a degree in law.

While making the cricketing analogy Rajnath Singh reportedly said Dhami was working relentlessly as CM and needed to play a test match. But it is yet to be seen if the party will continue with him at the crease after giving away his own wicket cheaply.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

2
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

3
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

4
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

5
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

6
Punjab

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

7
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

9
Nation

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

10
Punjab Election tribune interview

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP could get support from three independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: BJP wins 27 seats in 60-member House, leads in 5

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

Top Stories

Amid landslide victory in four states, PM Modi to address party workers at BJP headquarters

Poll results show people’s support for BJP’s pro-poor, pro-active governance: PM Modi

PM addresses BJP workers at party headquarters following par...

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

Congress a distant second with 18 seats, SAD wins 3, BJP 2, ...

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

The grand old party lost over half the seats it was defendin...

Cities

View All

AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Majha brigade leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria survive AAP tsunami

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

‘You bought votes, won’t let you survive in Kapurthala’: Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Nervous moments for candidates before Punjab poll results

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Fire safety remains a concern in Patiala city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

Bikram Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail