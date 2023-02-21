Playway study material for young minds released

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 20

For the first time, the Ministry of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday released learning-teaching material for the ‘foundational stage’ (3-8 years) of children to enable play and experience-based learning for the young minds.

Playbooks will be introduced for kids between 6 and 8 years

The learning material focuses on engaging children in multi-sensorial activities to facilitate learning. As per the recommended material, there will no textbook for students until age six. Playbooks will be introduced for kids between six and eight years.

The learning material, developed under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2022, is available in 13 Indian languages. The material also contains a ‘Handbook for Teachers’ with instructions for teachers.

The learning-teaching material, which was launched in a “magic” box (called ‘jadui pitara’) contains toys, games, puzzles, puppets, poem posters, flashcards, posters, story cards, playbooks, activity books, worksheets and handbooks for teachers and trainers.

The material is aimed at achieving a broad range of the curricular goals of the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022, across six developmental domains.