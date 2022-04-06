Plea in SC says Hindu Succession Act discriminates against women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Terming it “an interesting case”, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre to respond in four weeks to a petition challenging the validity of Sections 15 and 16 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, which allegedly discriminated against women.

The petition alleged that the provision discriminated against women in devolution of property in case of a woman dying intestate (without a will) as against a similarly situated man.

Section 15 provides for general rules of succession in the case of female Hindus while Section 16 deals with male Hindus dying intestate. Asking the Centre to spell out its stand on the issue, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks. —